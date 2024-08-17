Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon’ to land on ‘Max,’ halts ‘Chapter 2’ release

Kevin Costner‘s 'Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1' coming to Max

Kevin Costner‘s Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 is coming to Max, and has gotten a release date of Aug. 23.



The sequel to the movie, Horizon: Chapter 2 was halted to be released after the first one failed at the box office, and Costner’s Territory Pictures and distribution partner New Line Cinema decided to let viewers discover the first instalment on PVOD and Max.

Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1, which has a runtime of three hours and one minute, bagged just $11 million over the June 28-30 weekend at its opening.

“The audience response to Horizon, and enthusiasm for seeing our story continue in Horizon 2, has been incredibly gratifying,” said Territory Pictures in a statement, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

“Kevin made this film for people who love movies and who wanted to go on a journey. The support that we have received from film fans, and the theatre owners, as they experience the first chapter of this saga only serves to reinforce our belief in them and the films that we have made, and we thank them for coming on board for the ride.”

They added, “We welcome the opportunity for that window to be expanded as we know it will only serve to enhance the experience of seeing Horizon 2.”