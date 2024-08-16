Jennifer Lopez finally debunks Ben Affleck divorce reports

Jennifer Lopez finally quashes Ben Affleck divorce reports

Jennifer Lopez has seemingly quashed split rumours with her husband Ben Affleck as she celebrated the Oscar winner's 52nd birthday.

As reported by Daily Mail, the singer made a low-key appearance at the Air director's Brentwood house on his special day on Thursday.

The Ain't Your Mama singer can be seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and stylish trainers during her visit to Affleck's home. Notably, Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner also visited him on the same day.

It is pertinent to mention that Affleck and Lopez, who tied the knot in 2022, are already going through marital woes in recent months.



In May, In Touch Weekly reported that the couple were on the verge of split as their marital problems ignited.

The source claimed, "The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!"

Since then, Lopez and Affleck allegedly drifted apart as the couple was spotted on solo outings and they have been reportedly staying in separate homes.

However, neither Affleck nor Lopez have officially commented on the status of their marriage despite swirling rumours.

