Kim Kardashian makes big confession about relationship status

Kim Kardashian confirms she's single during Jimmy Fallon show

Kim Kardashian has recently made surprising confession about her relationship status during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show.

On August 17, the SKIMS founder told Jimmy, “It’s so funny because my kids try to set me up.”

“They’re ready for me to meet someone new, I’m not,” she remarked.

While talking about her kids, Kim, who shares four children with former husband Kanye West, stated, “They’re so particular.”

“Like, they come home — they make lists. Saint wants me to be with, like, any basketball player or soccer player. And I’m like, ‘If you only knew,’” explained the reality star.

Elaborating on her kids’ matchmaking skills, Kim disclosed she “got zero interest” in the men her kids identified as boyfriend material for her.

“No, no, no,” she continued.

Kim noted, “And then some of my kids want me to be with streamers.”

“Like, they have lists, and they try to sneakily set me up and I’m like, ‘Guys, this just isn’t what I want right now,’” pointed out the TV personality.

Elsewhere on the show, the reality star opened up about travelling with her kids.

“I love to travel solo with each of my kids because it really is this bonding time. I always do a soccer trip with my oldest son,” she continued.

Kim pointed out, “My son Psalm plays soccer. Saint loves to watch it, so we travel the world. I’ve taken him to Japan. I’ve taken them all over.”

“We’re going to Spain to see the first Real Madrid game soon,” she added.