J Balvin addresses Will Smith’s appearance to his Coachella set

J Balvin invited Will Smith to his Coachella set: Here's why

J Balvin has recently addressed Will Smith’s appearance to his Coachella set back in April.



In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the singer revealed, “My inner child was screaming to have him (Smith) in my show because there was no one better than him.”

For the unversed, Balvin invited Smith onstage during his alien-themed UFO set at Coachella, where the Oscar-winner performed his 1997 hit Men in Black.

“I told him my vision. He said, ‘Give me a week.’ And I kept pressuring, man,” recalled the 39-year-old.

Balvin said, “I kept sending him pictures of me praying, until he called and said he was down, and it was a beautiful moment to see us together, man.”

Gushing over the I Am Legend actor, Balvin opened up about his connection to Smith, whom he called his “idol”.

The singer stated, “Will Smith has always been one of my biggest idols. Period. I feel really connected with him.”

“You cannot judge a person for some mistakes,” he said while giving reference of Smith’s Oscars slap-gate incident with Chris Rock in 2022.

Balvin believed, “A mistake cannot define who you are because if it’s like that, we all are bad.”

“With what happened with Will Smith, I felt his pain because I was going through a similar situation when I felt that some part of the world was against me for mistakes,” he added.