Kate Middleton, Prince William share new video with important announcement

Prince William and Kate Middleton have released a new video with a powerful statement after sharing a heartbreaking message over the death of a pizza seller.



The Prince and Princess of Wales and earthshotprize jointly issued a video about their achievements and plans.

The couple wrote alongside the heartwarming video: "This is the real and tangible impact our @earthshotprize Finalists are creating for their communities and for the planet."



They statement continued: "Since the very first #EarthshotPrize Awards in London in 2021, we have sought out ground-breaking innovations across the globe. Our goal is to discover solutions and accelerate their impact worldwide, so that we can repair and restore our planet.

"This is the decade we make a difference – together."

Kate and William also announced their plan for the 2024 Earthshot Prize in Cape Tow.

Earlier on the day, the couple paid tribute to a pizza seller who they met during an outing in Wales last year following his death from cancer at the age of 47.



William and Kate penned a touching tribute to Peter Morris, owner of the Little Dragon Pizza Van: "I wanted to write to express how terribly sorry Catherine and I were to hear the very sad news about your husband, Pete, and to send you our deepest sympathies."

We can only begin to imagine what an immense hole he will leave in your life, and my heart goes out to you and your family. Catherine and I thoroughly enjoyed meeting Pete."