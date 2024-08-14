Kate Middleton's health condition not good: Doctors' advice crucial

Princess Kate, who's undergoing chemotherapy to treat her cancer, is said to be 'awaiting medical advice from her doctors' ahead of next major appearance amid her health woes.

The Princess of Wales's health condition does not look well as she's still receiving cancer treatment. Catherine can not take any major step without her doctors' advice.

A royal insider has claimed: "Prince William's wife Kate Middleton's health condition is not good as she still has cancer and her doctors closely monitor the future Queen's recovery process before allowing her to attend any royal event.

"Kate, who's in headlines about her next public appearance, is showing good progress but she can not travel without her doctors' advice."

There are speculations that Princess Kate could make another public appearance this week, but the source claims "she has not received green light from the health specialist."

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis mother Kate has mad only two official pubic appearance since her cancer diagnosis.

However, Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children are said to be gearing up to join King Charles, Queen Camilla and other royal at Balmoral castle.