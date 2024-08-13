'Superman' still needs ‘lots of’ work, James Gunn avoids ‘reshoots’

James Gunn’s opens up on 'Superman' filming and reshoot

James Gunn’s 2025 comic book tentpole, Superman still needs “lots” of work after wrapping filming at the end of July, but the writer-director is not going to do too many reshoots to complete the DC movie.



“Heck no. Once you’re done shooting you’ve only just begun!” Gunn replied on Threads in a message to fans who were curious about the movie. “Still lots of editing, VFX, sound, and scoring to be done!”

In response to a follower's speculation that a big amount of time would also be spent on reshoots, Gunn flexed, “I don’t know. I’ve done a total of one day of reshoots on my past two films combined,” referencing 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Marvel and 2021’s The Suicide Squad for DC.

When one user asked how he does it, Gunn revealed six tips.

“1) Over-prepare,” Gunn shared. “2) Don’t start shooting until I have a finished script my whole team is happy with 3) Hire actors and department heads I know can do their jobs 4) Surround myself with people who will challenge me and not just yes-sir everything 5) Ask myself daily – are there any small imperfections in the script or what we’re shooting that might end up feeling like huge imperfections when we cut the film together? 6) 1 and 2 again!”