Panjgur DC assassinated in Balochistan’s Mastung

Panjgur’s slain Deputy Commissioner Zakir Baloch. —Facebook/Mir Hafeez Raisani/File

QUETTA: Unknown armed men gunned down Panjgur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zakir Baloch on the National Highway near the Khada-Kucha area of Mastung District on Monday.

Baloch along with District Chairman Malik Jan and his friend Ahmed Jan was on his way to Quetta from Panjgur in a vehicle when the armed assailants opened fire at them near the Kand Umrani area and managed to escape from the scene, say Levies sources.



As a result, the DC and his friends sustained bullet injuries. After being informed, rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted them to a nearby hospital. The DC succumbed to his injuries during the initial treatment process.

Both injured were referred to Quetta Civil Hospital’s trauma centre for further treatment.

Meanwhile, Levies force cordoned off the entire area and started investigations into the incident.

PM condemns attack

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack on the Panjgur deputy commissioner in Mastung.

He expressed grief over the martyrdom of DC Zakir Baloch in the attack and prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyred in heaven and patience for the bereaved family.

The PM also prayed for the early recovery of the injured and directed officials to provide all possible medical treatment to them.

He said the persons involved in the attack would be identified and would be given exemplary punishment. The premier said the officers of district administration perform their duties despite threats to their lives.