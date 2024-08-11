Tom Cruise, Billie Eilish will perform at Olympic closing ceremony

Tom Cruise, Billie Eilish to perform at Olympic closing ceremony

Tom Cruise and Billie Eilish are going to perform on stage at the Olympic closing ceremony on August 11.



On Sunday night, Tom will perform a bold Mission Impossible-style stunt in the Stade de France to mark the Olympic baton being passed from France to LA for the 2028 games.

The Top Gun star will then be joined by the Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Billie Eilish who are going to perform in LA.

Surprisingly, Tom will abseil into the Stade de France stadium to pick up the five-ring Olympic flag and transfer it to Los Angeles, the host of the 2028 Games, per DailyMail.com.

The performers included in the event have deep connection to LA, such as Global pop star Billie was born in LA.

Earlier, she described her album Happier Than Ever as a “love letter” to LA.

Besides Billie, Snoop Dogg was one of the West Coast's most famous and prolific rappers and producers while the Red Hot Chilli Peppers sprung out of LA in the 1980s.

The outlet reported that the location of the LA performances have not been revealed because of a security clampdown after three Taylor Swift concerts were cancelled in Austria due to a bomb plot.