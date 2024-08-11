Ben Affleck accepts his marriage with Jennifer Lopez is 'done'

Ben Affleck has reportedly accepted the reality of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

As reported by US Weekly, the Air director feels like he’s been "weighed down this year."

The source claimed that Affleck "will always care for Jen, but he knows the marriage is done, and he wants to focus on himself right now."



On the other hand, the singer has been keeping herself busy with work and "taking care" of her twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

It is important to mention Daily Mail previously reported that the renowned Hollywood couple's divorce documents "are finalized, but not yet turned in," leaving their fans heartbroken.



Another source told In Touch Weekly, "The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!"

However, no official statement has been made by the couple amid the growing speculations of their separation.

However, Lopez and Affleck allegedly grew apart as they were seen going out solo, and reportedly, they have been living in separate homes since the divorce rumors.