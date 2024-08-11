Suga to exit BTS after DUI charges?

Amid Suga's DUI case involving an electric scooter, rumours have been swirling about his potential departure from BTS.
However, according to an exclusive report from Sports Chosun, cited by Koreaboo, discussions about Suga's departure from the group are "not on the table."
The report emphasised the strong bond among BTS members—Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, RM, and V—stating that the idea of Suga leaving the group is not even being considered.
Instead, the focus is on Suga's deep remorse and reflection on his actions following the DUI incident. The planned BTS comeback in 2025 is still expected to proceed as scheduled.
Earlier this week, Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, issued a public apology on Weverse after being booked by Seoul Yongsan Police Station for violating the Road Traffic Act (drunk driving).
"I am very heavy-hearted and apologetic to bring you disappointing news," he wrote, explaining that the incident resulted in the cancellation of his license and a fine.
"I apologise to everyone hurt by my careless and wrong actions, and I will be more careful in the future to prevent such incidents from occurring again," the 31-year-old rapper added, expressing his regret over the situation.
