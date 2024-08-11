Gwen Stefani forced to pull out of concert due to injury

Gwen Stefani apologised fans for postponing the Hard Rock Live concert 'I am so sorry'

Gwen Stefani will not hit the stage at Hard Rock Live as she announced the postponement of her upcoming concert due to an unexpected injury.

On Saturday, August 10, the Just a Girl singer took to Instagram to share the news, revealing that her August 17 performance in Atlantic City would not go as planned.

"Due to a recent injury and after consulting with my doctors, I've been advised that I'm unable to perform on August 17 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City," the 54-year-old singer wrote in her Instagram story.

"I am so sorry," she added, expressing her regret and assuring fans that the concert will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

Stefani also informed fans that Ticketmaster would notify ticket holders once the new date is confirmed, and all current tickets would remain valid for the rescheduled show.

While she did not disclose details about the severity of her injury, the update has sparked concerns about her other upcoming performances.

Stefani is scheduled to appear at two major festivals in September: the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 20 and the South Star Music Festival in Huntsville, Alabama, on September 28.