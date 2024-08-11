Sabrina Carpenter dishes on her whirlwind romance with beau Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter spills details on her romance with Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter is getting candid about her romance with Saltburn star Barry Keoghan.

The Please Please Please singer detailed on her boyfriend's appearance in her steamy song's music video.

During an exclusive interview with Variety, the 25-year-old singer explained Keoghan's take on the track, “He loved the song. He’s obsessed with the lyrics, and I’m so grateful for that.

"I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation. So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special.”

Sabrina spilled details about her boyfriend as she went on to talk about astrology.

Referring to his zodiac sign, she said, “Barry’s a Libra, and so is my sister. They’re very different, but they have similarities. I tend to gravitate towards Leos as well.”

Meanwhile, Keoghan doesn't hold back from heaping on praises for his girlfriend either.

In addition, he has also made appearances at her various shows, including when she opened for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour in Singapore and at Coachella 2024.