 
close
Saturday August 10, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Meghan Markle reopens 'old wounds' with unexpected step

The Duchess of Sussex receives serious warning as she introduces new project

By Web Desk
August 10, 2024
Meghan Markle reopens old wounds with unexpected move
Meghan Markle reopens 'old wounds' with unexpected move 

Meghan Markle has been warned of taking a huge risk by 'reopening old wounds' after recalling her difficult days spent as British Princess.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex recently made a headline-making appearance on CBS News alongside Prince Harry. 

The Montecito couple launched their new project The Parents' Network (TPN) which will address the growing issue of cyberbullying and its negative impact on the mental health of the young kids and their parents. 

During the interview, the former Suits actress opened up about her battle with suicidal thoughts when an old clip from her Oprah Winfrey's interview was played in the show. 

Now, PR expert Renae Smith told Express.co.uk that Meghan has taken a 'risky move' by "revisiting segments of the Oprah interview."

She said, "While it can reignite interest and bring attention to their new project, it absolutely risks reopening old wounds and rekindling controversy."

Renae added, "The original interview was polarising, and reintroducing it will most likely detract from the current initiative by shifting the focus back to their criticisms of the Royal Family."