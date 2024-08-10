Meghan Markle reopens 'old wounds' with unexpected step

Meghan Markle has been warned of taking a huge risk by 'reopening old wounds' after recalling her difficult days spent as British Princess.
For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex recently made a headline-making appearance on CBS News alongside Prince Harry.
The Montecito couple launched their new project The Parents' Network (TPN) which will address the growing issue of cyberbullying and its negative impact on the mental health of the young kids and their parents.
During the interview, the former Suits actress opened up about her battle with suicidal thoughts when an old clip from her Oprah Winfrey's interview was played in the show.
Now, PR expert Renae Smith told Express.co.uk that Meghan has taken a 'risky move' by "revisiting segments of the Oprah interview."
She said, "While it can reignite interest and bring attention to their new project, it absolutely risks reopening old wounds and rekindling controversy."
Renae added, "The original interview was polarising, and reintroducing it will most likely detract from the current initiative by shifting the focus back to their criticisms of the Royal Family."
