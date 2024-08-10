Halsey wipes Instagram before making new ‘rockstar’ look post

Halsey's new beginning on Instagram

Halsey seems to be off on a new beginning.



The 29-year-old Bad at Love hitmaker shocked fans and followers she they completely wiped her Instagram page on Friday.

The songstress deleted their thousands of posts and shared a new post afterwards donning a brand new punk look as she performed in Hungary.

Fans immediately speculated for the reason behind the wipe-out and the new look.

"oh the rock era is STARTING," wrote one fans, while another added, "this rock era is gonna go crazyyyy."

The singer, who has she/they pronouns, also took to their Instagram Story to share a cryptic message with fans, along with a blurry picture of themself, writing, “london, i have a surprise for you next week. don't miss out.”

The story post had a link leading to a phone number that goes to the popstar.

The New Jersey native stunned a short maroon pixie cut and bandana with an edgy brown cross crop top, in the new snaps posted on the account.

“going backwards,” they captioned the post.

The actor Avan Jogia’s partner completed her look with cropped camouflage pants and a grommet belt, along with accessories like sunglasses and layered chain necklaces as she rocked out on her electric guitar.

According to Daily Mail, the pictures were from the moment when Halsey was sound-checking before their set at the Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary.