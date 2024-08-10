Renée Zellweger’s Bridget Jones 4 gets release date

Bridget Jones 4 franchise confirms release date

Bridget Jones 4’s release date has recently been revealed.



The fourth installment in the movie, which was based on the books by Helen Fielding, will reportedly be titled Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy as Renée Zellweger returns as the singleton, per DailyMail.com.

On August 8, the production company, Working Title posted an update to X, formerly known as Twitter, for filming for the next installment.

A photo uploaded to their account shows a director's chair in front of the iconic character's Borough Market home with The Globe Tavern seen in the background.

“That's a wrap. See you on Valentine’s Day,” read the caption.

The announcement came after The Mail on Sunday disclsoed Colin Firth's Mark Darcy will reunite with Bridget Jones.

In previous photos from the set of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, Renee is seen interacting with her co-star Colin.

The source told the outlet, “Colin’s return is a huge surprise, which film bosses were desperate to keep under wraps.”

“Colin was always going to appear in the movie but it was supposed to be a secret,” added an insider.