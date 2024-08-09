Rihanna shows 'unseen' side of her relationship with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna shows adventurous spirit while hanging out with longtime partner ASAP Rocky

Rihanna is spending quality time with boyfriend A$AP Rocky during their holiday to Barbados.

The 36-year-old singer revealed her adventurous spirit as she was spotted on a fun-filled boat ride with her boyfriend, as reported by the DailyMail.

The couple could be seen flashing beaming smiles as they took a thrilling ride out to the sea, sporting a jeweled skirt and a basketball jersey.

This comes after the songstress celebrated her second son’s first milestone on Thursday, August 1, posting photos with her longtime partner and son.

She shared the special moment with her fans on Instagram, while keeping the celebrations intimate and within the family.

The We Found Love singer, who has been friends with the rapper for nearly a decade ahead of entering the next stage, opened up to Vogue in 2022 about their family planning.

She said at the time, “I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f*** says it has to be that way. I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom.”

Meanwhile, Rocky revealed his thoughts on embracing parenthood back in 2021, noting, “If that's in my destiny, absolutely. Nah, but like, I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad.”

Ever since Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were romantically linked in December of 2020, fans have been looking forward to their marriage.

However, the couple tends to avoid the spotlight, but they occasionally step out together for public appearances.

