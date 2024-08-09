'It Ends With Us’: Ryan Reynolds credited for writing 'trickiest' scene

Ryan Reynolds garners rave views from It Ends With Us screenwriter for his contribution in dialogues

It Ends With Us screenwriter Christy Hall doubled down on Blake Lively’s confession about her husband Ryan Reynolds's involvement in the dialogues.

The star and producer of the romantic movie, based on Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name, revealed to E! News at the NYC Premiere that her doting husband penned the "iconic rooftop scene."

In an interview with People, the screenwriter weighed in on Lively’s revelation, raving over the Deadpool & Wolverine star’s contribution.

"Probably the trickiest one to tackle" because it is "perfect in the novel," Hall described that one scene.

"My first attempt at that scene, I really tried to just honour what Colleen wrote, almost word for word," she continued. "I really, really tried because I just think that she did it best. What's tricky about that scene is it's long."

"There were a couple of little things that I thought had been improvised," Hall recalled. "When I saw a cut I was like, 'Oh, that's cute. So if I'm being told that Ryan wrote that, then great, how wonderful."

"There were a few little flourishes that I did not write, but I assumed that they had been improvised on set. I'm proud of the scene. And if those flourishes came from Ryan, I think that's wonderful," the screenwriter added.

Additionally, It Ends With Us will debut in theatres on August 9.