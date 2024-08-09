Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum serve couple goals at 'Blink Twice' premiere

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum made a stylish couple at the Los Angeles premiere of Blink Twice, marking Kravitz's directorial debut.



The 35-year-old actress stunned in a sleek black backless gown by Saint Laurent, featuring triangle cutouts and a satin bow.

Her sophisticated look was completed with ruching details and satin crepe pumps. The couple's red carpet-appearance celebrated Kravitz's milestone achievement in her career.

Kravitz's elegant ensemble was completed with minimal yet impactful accessories, including a few rings and statement earrings with a star charm.

Her makeup look was subtle yet striking, featuring a deep red lip colour and soft pink eyeshadow.

Her hair was pulled back into a chic, low bun. Tatum, her fiancé and the star of her film accompanied her on the red carpet, looking sharp in a black suit, white dress shirt, and black leather loafers, with a white pocket square adding a touch of refinement.

The couple, who got engaged in 2023, were spotted showing affection at the New York City premiere of Fly Me to the Moon in July.

A heartwarming clip captured the moment Tatum waited for Kravitz, slowing down to let her catch up, and then tenderly took her hand as they walked together into the theatre.

This sweet gesture showcased the couple's loving connection.

Blink Twice will be in theatres on August 23.