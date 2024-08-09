Kate Middleton, Prince William receive tragic news from Montecito

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly in a difficult position amid royal health woes as their estranged family members Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set up a 'rival court.'

As reported by The Sun, royal commentator Phil Dampier highlighted the negative impact of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's exit from the royal family as "the slimmed-down monarchy by default is looking very slim" during the health struggles of King Charles and Princess Kate.

"[The royal family members] are thin on the ground, and obviously, were they still working royals, Harry and Meghan could have taken up a lot of the slack. So it is frustrating," said the royal expert.

Phil revealed that the late Queen Elizabeth had many plans for Harry and Meghan. She thought they "would be perfect to travel around the Commonwealth and represent her, and represent the Royal Family, and carry on after she'd gone."



Moreover, he emphasised the importance of Harry and Meghan if they still be a part of the royal family however, they chose to set up a 'rival court' in California which is pretty 'tragic' for the Waleses.

"Now that they [have] set up as this kind of rival court, they will obviously hope that things they do don't overlap what William's doing," said the royal author.



It is pertinent to mention that Harry and Meghan stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020. Since their departure from the UK, the two started working on their own initiatives, leaving the royals in trouble.