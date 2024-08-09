Michelle Pfeiffer to star in upcoming Yellowstone spin-off series

Michelle Pfeiffer confirms to lead forthcoming Yellowstone spin-off

Michelle Pfeiffer is all set to star in an upcoming Yellowstone spin-off as a leading lady months after Kevin Costner confirmed he is not returning to the series.



Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global Co-CEO and President/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, said of the casting news, “Michelle Pfeiffer is a remarkable talent who imbues every role with emotional depth, authenticity and grace,” per DailyMail.com.

“She is the perfect anchor to the newest chapter of the Yellowstone universe, Madison, from the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan.”

The outlet reported that the Oscar-nominated actress agreed to star in a sequel series to the Taylor Sheridan created franchise.

Last week, TVLine reported that Michelle and another big name, Kurt Russell, would finalise deals for a spin-off, however Kurt's involvement had not been confirmed.

The series would be titled The Madison as Michelle would not only star in the latest series from the Yellowstone but would also going to executive produce the series.

According to official synopsis, Michelle's spin-off series "follows a family from New York City in the Madison River valley of central Montana. It will focus on wealthy matriarch Stacy Clyburn and her family," per the outlet.

"After the tragic deaths of her husband and brother-in-law in a plane crash, the Clyburn family leaves New York City and relocates to Montana."

Meanwhile, production will start later this month in Montana, New York, and Texas. It is expected to premiere in 2025.