Nina Dobrev gives health update after dirt bike incident

Nina Dobrev, the 35-year-old actress known for her role in The Vampire Diaries, provided an update on her recovery from a dirt bike accident that occurred in May.



Speaking with People magazine at the Shiseido Blue Project 4th Annual Beach Clean-Up event in Huntington Beach, California, on August 7, Dobrev shared her progress and healing journey.

“I think I'm doing pretty well,” she said, adding that doctors “were pretty surprised” at how fast she was recovering. “I'm a little ahead of schedule in terms of healing, but it is still a very long process.”

Dobrev told the outlet that during a dirt bike ride, she suffered a tibial plateau fracture, and tore her ACL, and meniscus. This resulted in her hospitalisation.

“I didn't realize it meant nine months to a year of recovery. So I'm only on month, maybe three and a half now,” she says.

“So there's still a ways to go. And a lot of times at this point in the healing process, people get re-injured because they feel fine. And so they start doing normal things. So I have to kind of remind myself that I'm still healing and there's still a little bit of time to go.”

The actress stated that Shaun White, a 37-year-old former professional snowboarder and skateboarder, has been "especially" supportive of her recuperation process.

The two recently returned from the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.