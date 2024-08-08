Elle King recalls ‘pain’ at controversial Opry Dolly Parton tribute

Elle King drunken Grand Ole Opry Dolly Parton tribute

Elle King recalled her controversial drunken Grand Ole Opry Dolly Parton tribute earlier from 2024.



The singer-songwriter got candid about what she faced during the performance, which was held as a tribute to Parton on her 78th birthday celebration.

“After everything that happened in January, I went to a different type of therapeutic program because I was very sad and nobody really knows what I was going through behind closed doors,” King shared during the Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast.

She continued, “And I just took that as, A., if it wasn’t this it was going to be something else, and B., I had to heal and deal and go through things. And someone said to me, I think you might find a silver lining or something good that comes out of your experience with that, and I’m like I haven’t found it yet motherf***er!”

King expressed feeling like “a different person,” adding, “I’m still incredibly anxious constantly, but I was before, so at least I’m a little more conscientious of it.”

“Ultimately, like, I couldn’t go on living my life or even staying in the situation that I had been going through,” King said. “I couldn’t continue to be existing in that high level of pain that I was going through at the time.”