Elle King recalls ‘pain’ at controversial Opry Dolly Parton tribute

Elle King recalled her controversial drunken Grand Ole Opry Dolly Parton tribute earlier from 2024.
The singer-songwriter got candid about what she faced during the performance, which was held as a tribute to Parton on her 78th birthday celebration.
“After everything that happened in January, I went to a different type of therapeutic program because I was very sad and nobody really knows what I was going through behind closed doors,” King shared during the Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast.
She continued, “And I just took that as, A., if it wasn’t this it was going to be something else, and B., I had to heal and deal and go through things. And someone said to me, I think you might find a silver lining or something good that comes out of your experience with that, and I’m like I haven’t found it yet motherf***er!”
King expressed feeling like “a different person,” adding, “I’m still incredibly anxious constantly, but I was before, so at least I’m a little more conscientious of it.”
“Ultimately, like, I couldn’t go on living my life or even staying in the situation that I had been going through,” King said. “I couldn’t continue to be existing in that high level of pain that I was going through at the time.”
