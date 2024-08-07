King Charles worried after Meghan Markle hints to reveal more secrets

King Charles worried after Meghan Markle’s hint to reveal more secrets

Meghan Markle has seemingly left King Charles worried after she recently hinted at revealing secrets from her days as a working royal.



The Duchess of Sussex recently recalled her shocking comments about battling with suicidal thoughts from Oprah Winfrey's show, which previously portrayed the royal family in a bad light.

Now, during her recent appearance on CBS News host, the former Suits actress revealed that she has "not really scrapped the surface" of her experience.

Notably, several royal commentators claimed that the Duchess has seemingly threatened the key royal figures of releasing more information about her time as a British Princess.

Katie Nicholl, a renowned royal expert said that the royal family must be "concerned" about Meghan's next move against the Firm.

In a conversation with Kinsey Schofield on her YouTube channel, she said that her statement suggests she's still got more to say and that is concerning for the royal family.

"The key figures from the royal family are genuinely nervous about what else she may want to say as Meghan may be planning to tell more of her story," Katie shared.

