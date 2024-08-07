Prince Harry uses King Charles desperation to benefit Archie, Lilibet, Meghan

Prince Harry sets condition for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet's UK return

Prince Harry has seemingly set conditions for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's UK return amid reports that the Duke's cancer-stricken dad is desperate to meet his grandchildren.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be aware of the King Charles' desperation, and may use it to benefit themselves and their kids' future.

Harry reportedly wants to bring Meghan and their children to the UK as he thinks their future belongs to the country of his birth.

However, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet will only come to the UK with the Duke if there's 'major change'.



Harry, who's not immediately entitled to police protection when in the UK, won't bring Meghan, Archie and Lilibet to his homeland without police protection.

Harry, at a previous hearing of the case, stated: "It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The UK is my home.



"The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home, as much as where they live at the moment in the United States. That cannot happen if it's not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm's way too."

Now, there are reports and speculations that Harry could force his dad to use his power or influence to allow him and his family proper police protection if he really wants to see them.

According to Home Office lawyers, Harry was no longer a member of the group of people whose "security position" was under regular review by Ravec, but he was "brought back within the cohort in the appropriate circumstances".



On the other hand, the Duke told Good Morning America: "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that. I've got other trips planned that will take me through the UK, or back to the UK, and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can."

