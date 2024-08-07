Janet Jackson announces new residency within months

Janet Jackson to kick off Las Vegas residency soon

Janet Jackson is coming back to scream.



The songstress has confirmed she will begin a new residency in Las Vegas within months.

According to the Daily Mail, the 58-year-old iconic singer is set to begin a string of concerts at Resorts World Las Vegas, with the very first shows set to premiere around the holiday season.

“We are thrilled to announce Janet's upcoming residency at Resorts World Las Vegas,” Janet Jackson's manager Mo Elmasri said.

“This partnership offers a unique opportunity to celebrate her legacy and deliver unforgettable performances,”

He added, “The energy and excitement of Las Vegas, especially around the holiday season, make it the perfect setting for this new chapter.”

“Janet is excited to connect with her fans and bring her iconic music to life in a fresh and dynamic way,” Elmasri continued.

TMZ reported earlier that the star was in the 'final stages' of signing her deal this week.

The Velvet Rope hitmaker is also being rumoured to break the New Year with a special New Year's Eve performance at the venue.

According to reports, Janet was also offered a residency in London, but she passed on the offer considering the Vegas deal was more lucrative.