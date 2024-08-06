Prince William, Harry’s reunion expected as key royal makes big plans

Prince William, Harry’s reunion expected as key royal speeds up efforts

Prince William might reunite with his brother Prince Harry in future with the help of a key royal figure.

According to Fabulous magazine, royal commentator Phil Dampier claimed that Zara Tindall could play the role of a peacemaker between the two estranged brothers in the coming days.

The royal author shared, "If anyone is going to bring William and Harry together it could well be Zara who acts as the peacemaker."

Phil shared, "Once again that showed how Zara tries to keep on good terms with everyone."

Princess Anne's daughter is a "godmother to Prince George and William has always been close to her," added the royal expert.

While speaking of Zaras importance to the royal family, Phil said that she is a "tremendous asset to the family generally as she gets on well with everyone and is a calming influence."

Moreover, the royal expert said that the British equestrian has the power to bring "people together" and she always appears as a "warm and loving" member of the royal family.

It is pertinent to mention that since Harry's exit from the royal family, the royal siblings grew apart due to the Duke's controversial statements against the key royal members.