Adele shares 'surprising' update on retirement plans

Adele makes shocking revelation about retirement

Adele breaks silence on performing Chasing Pavements after kicking off her ten-night residency at Messe München, Munich.

The singer, who performed on the track for the first time in almost a decade, shared her stance on never playing it again.

She told the crowd, “The reason I don’t sing this song very often — and I shan’t sing it again after this Munich residency — is because the way I pronounce the words in this song when I was 19 years old, I sound like I’m 19 years old.”

The Hello hitmaker revealed that the emotional delivery of the song makes it challenging for her to belt out the lyrics with the same intensity and energy every time.

Hinting at her age, the songstress said, “And when I sing it now I still sound 19 years old and it annoys me. But I’m gonna do it for you because I love you and again the Germans have always been very, very loving towards this song. But I’m only going to do it if you do it with me!”

Although the singer acknowledged her fans' affection for the song, she made it clear that she has no intention of performing it again, making a promise to her 19-year-old self.