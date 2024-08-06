Julia Fox addresses 'family' after issuing big personal update

Julia Fox gets candid about 'chosen' family

Julia Fox penned a heartfelt note for her family after she made a surprising revelation about her love interest.



The actress shared a heart-breaking reflection on her experiences as a young ‘orphan’ as she was “scapegoated, emotionally neglected, and severely misunderstood” during the most crucial time of her life.

The Down The Drain author revealed that she didn’t have a “traditional” family to spend Christmas with.

She wrote, “I was too proud to seek companionship and too ashamed to admit I had nobody.

“Due to some unforeseen and devastating circumstances, I was left alone with an infant. By that point, I had moved out of the home I had shared with them for over a decade and into a small apartment with a man who would leave me shortly after giving birth.”

Julia revealed that her friends were a source of support and comfort, lifting her up during a period when she felt overwhelmed and like she was 'drowning in misery'.

The model shared that she discovered her ‘chosen’ family three years ago and are all currently “living together under one roof.”

In addition, she also admitted to “co-parenting a happy little boy” along the way as they navigate their journey together.