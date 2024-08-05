Zara Tindall looks stunning with 'boyfriend' in viral photo

Zara Tindall looks drop dead gorgeous in photo with her lover

King Charles III's niece Zara Tindall left fans in awe as her eye-popping picture with her lover has resurfaced.



Back in July 2004, just months after Zara and Mike Tindall made their relationship official, the new couple were pictured looking very in love at La Dolce Vita Ball at Stowe House in Buckinghamshire.

Cuddling up to her boyfriend, Princess Anne's daughter chose a much more daring look, looking out of this world in a pink sheer dress with athlete Mike, her then boyfriend.

Zara's photo, which was shared by a media outlet, has attracted massive praise from fans.

In the picture, the royal, who's making headlines for her possible future royal role, appears to be model or an actress.

To elevate her look, she had tied her blonde hair into an updo to reveal her drop earrings, while Mike sported a cropped haircut.



Mike and Zara dated for five months before going "official" with their relationship in April 2004. The couple got engaged in December 2010 after Mike popped the question at their former Gloucestershire home.



They tied knot at Canongate Kirk in 2011. Mike retired from rugby in 2014, but the rugby pro had broken his nose at least eight times during his sporting career.