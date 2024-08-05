Luke Grimes and Bianca Rodrigues reveal they’re expecting: ‘can’t wait to meet little one’

Luke Grimes gushes about wife Bianca Rodrigues.

Luke Grimes, star of Yellowstone, and his wife Bianca Rodrigues are thrilled to announce they’re expecting their first child.

The 40-year-old actor and his stunning model wife revealed the exciting news via Bianca’s Instagram on Sunday.

In a post, Rodrigues shared a mirror selfie that highlighted her baby bump, writing, "Can’t wait to meet you, little one."

Bianca, who has been married to Grimes since 2018, recently shared a cozy moment with her husband on Instagram in March, captioning the post "Side by Side."

The couple, who tied the knot in November 2018, have kept their romance largely under wraps, with their first public photo together only appearing nearly a year after their wedding.

Despite their low-key approach, Grimes has expressed his deep commitment to Rodrigues. In a heartfelt interview with USA Today, the star declared, "I’m a very married person and I love my wife to death. We’ll be together forever."

He admitted his flaws, saying, "There’s no way I earn it. I do my best. But I’m a flawed big ol’ weird-a** man. She’s the real angel here."