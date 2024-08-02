King Charles spoils Prince Harry's plan

King Charles has seemingly shattered his estranged son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle's dream.



The 75-year-old has dealt a fresh blow to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were reportedly expecting an olive branch from the monarch amid his health woes.

The California-based couple have been snubbed of another invite to Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The Sussexes, who have established a new life in Montecito after saying goodbye to the the UK, won't be joining the King and other royals at the late Queen's favourite Balmoral estate, where the royal family gather to spend quality time every year during the summer.

Meghan and Harry have not been back to the UK with their children since Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in 2022 as their rift with the senior royals have deepened.

Harry is said to be in great pain after the King's decision to not invite him to join the royal family.

There are also reports that the cancer-stricken King is angry at the Duke as he's not responding to Harry's calls and letters despite a positive meeting with his estranged son in February.

"He gets 'unavailable right now,' " says a friend of Prince Harry’s. "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."



Harry's memoir 'Spare' and his and Meghan's public interviews have allegedly compromised the family’s trust in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



Meanwhile, Meghan wants Harry to be free of all of this. "She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this," according to the Duke's former staffer.

