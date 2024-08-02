Tom Cruise to perform thrilling stunt at 2024 Paris Olympics

Tom Cruise to take the plunge at Paris Olympics!

Tom Cruise is on a top-secret mission at the 2024 Paris Olympics! Though the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One star, has been spotted cheering on Team USA, insiders reveal he’s actually in the City of Lights for a high-stakes project.

TMZ first broke the news, and it’s a jaw-dropper: Cruise is gearing up for a breathtaking skydiving stunt set to steal the show at the Olympics’ closing ceremony on August 11.



Sources confirm that Cruise will execute this daring feat to symbolize the handoff of the Olympic Games to the next host city—Los Angeles.

The grand finale promises to be a showstopper as the Hollywood icon takes center stage in a thrilling transition to the 2028 Games. Stay tuned—this is one event you won’t want to miss!

According to TMZ, the three-time Golden Globe winner will kick off his daring spectacle by swinging from the top of the Stade de France, the iconic Paris stadium.

With the Olympic flag in hand, Cruise will make his dramatic descent onto the field.

The broadcast will then switch to a thrilling, pre-recorded segment showing Cruise flying across the globe, carrying the Olympic flag from Paris to Los Angeles.

The climax of his stunt? A breathtaking leap from an airplane, landing right on the Hollywood sign!

Photos obtained by TMZ, dated March 16, 2024, show Cruise prepping for this high-flying adventure.

However, not all plans went off without a hitch: The Hollywood Reporter revealed that another planned stunt in L.A., which involved shutting down Pacific Coast Highway, was scrapped due to permit issues and LAPD concerns.