Demi Moore’s new mission: ‘an important yet often taboo topic’

Demi Moore is on a new “taboo” mission.
The 61-year-old actress shared a joint Instagram video post on Thursday morning that featured her reading from a picture book titled An Adult's Guide to Farts.
The star read from the “hilarious and educational” book, written by Wonderbelly co-founder Lucas Kraft and illustrated by Jessica Paige Dawson, while stunning in a black lace gown.
Wonderbelly is a gut health company, and Moore’s an investor.
The post was dedicated to announcing her latest mission to work on a common but considered-taboo bodily function, farting.
“Farting… we all do it! So let’s talk about it. What better way than with a dramatic reading of @itswonderbelly’s new book ‘An Adult’s Guide to Farts’,” she began her caption, tagging the company’s account.
“I was first introduced to @itswonderbelly when they came out with their clean ingredient Antacids. As a huge advocate of gut health, I immediately fell in love with the product and became an investor.”
“Now that they’ve launched their new Bloat + Gas product, alongside this hilarious and educational book, I love them even more,” she added
Further continuing, Moore wrote, “Not only does Wonderbelly make amazing digestive medicine, they do important work raising awareness around eating disorders and de-stigmatizing bodily functions (yes, like farting).”
“So get the farter in your life ‘An Adult’s Guide to Farts’ on Target.com — and get Wonderbelly’s other amazing products at @Target and @Cvspharmacy stores nationwide.”
She also mentioned her daughters Rumer Glenn Willis, 35, Scout LaRue Willis, 32, and Tallulah Belle Willis, 30, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, to try the products.
She further called out Kelly Ripa, Kate Hudson, and Chelsea Handler, “challenging” them to “do [their] own reading of [the] book!”
