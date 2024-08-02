Britney Spears reveals her memoir is going to turn into biopic

Britney Spears' memoir set to turn into biopic: Deets inside

Britney Spears memoir The Woman In Me is all set to become a biopic after highly competitive auction.



On August 1, in a press statement via PEOPLE, Universal Pictures announced that it secured the rights to the Britney’s bestselling 2023 memoir after “highly competitive auction”.

The studio company revealed that Jon M. Chu will direct the biopic while Marc Platt will produce. No casting announcements have been revealed yet.

On Thursday, the Toxic singer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, “Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favourite movies… stay tuned.”

Britney’s first memoir, which was published on Oct. 24, 2023, covers everything from her rise to fame, her conservatorship experience, her past relationships and more.

The outlet previously reported that Michelle Williams narrated the audiobook edition of The Woman in Me, while Britney recorded an introduction for it.

“This book has been a labour of love and all the emotions that come with it,” said Britney in a statement.

The songstress mentioned, “"Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least.”

“For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook,” she added.