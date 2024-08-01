Ryan Reynolds drops cryptic Chris Hemsworth message

Deadpool's mystery post sparks mixed reactions.

Chris Hemsworth has become the focus of intense fan speculation following a cryptic post by Ryan Reynolds on X.

In the latest Deadpool & Wolverine blockbuster, Hemsworth briefly reprises his role as Thor, appearing in a poignant scene where he is seen shedding tears.

On Thursday, Reynolds posted a still frame of himself as Deadpool with the caption: "I know why Thor is crying.

And I can't unknow it." The post also featured an image of Deadpool making a 'shush' gesture with his finger to his lips, adding to the intrigue.

Reynolds' post has garnered over 7.4 million views and 1,600 comments, with fans eagerly seeking more information about the storyline.

Many have speculated about a possible Deadpool-Thor showdown, further fueling the excitement surrounding the Marvel universe.

He shared an image on X featuring himself as Deadpool with the caption: "I know why Thor is crying. And I can't unknow it," accompanied by a 'shush' gesture.

Responses have ranged from enthusiastic to skeptical. One fan expressed excitement about uncovering the mystery, suggesting a sequel might reveal more, while another created a meme titled "Thor x Deadpool."

Others urged Reynolds to disclose more details, with one comment reading, "OMG, now you have to tell us Deadpool."