Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez divorce papers ‘ready to submit’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who have been having marital issues for months, are reportedly head for divorce after attempts to reconcile.

According to a source quoted by DailyMail, the Gone Girl actor, 51, and the On The Floor songstress, 55, are going ahead with their split as they finalise their paperwork.

Multiple sources have claimed that the couple have “finalised” their divorce documents” but have “not yet turned in” the papers.

The shocking news comes after the Air director purchased a new $20.5 million 'bachelor pad' mansion in Pacific Palisades on last week, right after Lopez’s Bridgerton-themed birthday.

Affleck was notably absent from the birthday bash, however, Lopez was still sporting her wedding rings.

“They finalised the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them,” one source close to Affleck and Lopez told the outlet. “At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn't.”

Another insider added, “Honestly, in the end they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it.”

Meanwhile, the Love Don’t Cost A Thing hitmaker sold her Madison Square Park penthouse in New York City, seven years after she first put it on the market, for $23 million.

Friends of the singer previously told RadarOnline that Affleck purchase of the bachelor pad was like a “stab to the heart” for her.

“Ben’s decision to move into his own home is the final insult,” the pal said.

The couple, who tied the knot in July 2022, have not been pictured together in months.