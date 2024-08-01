Chrissy Teigen reveals son Miles’ type 1 diabetes diagnosis

Chrissy Teigen on son Miles' diabetes diagnosis

Chrissy Teigen revealed the type 1 diabetes diagnosis of her and John Legend’s son Miles in a heartwarming message.



The 38-year-old model and entrepreneur, shared the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“A lot of you noticed something a little special about a photo I posted a few days ago — Luna, Miles and I celebrating Simone [Biles] and team USA,” she wrote in the caption of a post that featured the picture of herself and her two eldest kids holding up homemade signs for the gymnast.

“Miles had his arm up, and soooo many of you reached out to say the most beautiful and incredible words I have ever witnessed on this platform,” Teigen continued. “You noticed his type-1 diabetes monitor and extended so much love and encouragement in every way possible.”

The Cravings cookbook writer admitted about her and Legend, 45, “learning so much on the fly.”

“A different, new world for us,” she wrote, revealing that Miles, 6, received his first shot last night.

Teigen also disclosed in the comments section that when the family met pop singer Nick Jonas, who also has type 1 diabetes, at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the pop star was "so kind" to her son.

Teigen admitted that she knows “things could be so much worse.”

“So many parents around the world are going through unfathomable things that I could never imagine,” she said. “I tell myself this every time we get a red alert blast to our phones.”

Teigen explained that they got to know about Miles’ diagnosis a few weeks ago when he was admitted in the hospital with “a terrible case of shigella, an intestinal infection caused by bacteria in food or water.”

After concerned tests, Miles was diagnosed with the condition.