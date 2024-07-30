Ozzy Osbourne issues apology to Britney Spears for 'unlikely beef'

Ozzy Osbourne ends furor with Britney Spears after two weeks

Ozzy Osbourne issued an apology to Britney Spears for their ‘unlikely beef’ over dancing videos online.

On the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast, the 75-year-old media personality issued a perfunctory apology to the Toxic hitmaker.

He said, "Britney, I really owe you an apology. I'm so sorry for making that comment. However, it would be better if you didn't do the same f---ing dance every day. Change a few movements… I love Britney Spears, but it's the same dance every day!"

"I really do apologise," he added. "I love you and I think you're beautiful."

This came after the Prince of Darkness started the furore two weeks ago after hitting out at Britney Spears’ dance moves.

He complained, “I’m fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears dancing on YouTube every f---ing day. It’s sad, very, very sad.”

In response to Ozzy’s remarks, Spears issued a strong statement targeting the singer and his family.

She wrote at the time, "I'm gonna do a photoshoot with Kate and tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f--- off !!!"

However, Britney has yet to respond to Ozzy's apology, leaving her fans eagerly awaiting her reply.