Meghan Markle receives special title ahead of big royal celebration

Meghan Markle has garnered praise and affection ahead of the royal family's big celebration at Balmoral in August.

The Duchess of Sussex received special titles of a 'supportive' and 'loving' being as she flew from Montecito to New York in a private jet to attend the G9 Ventures Summer Summit.



For the unversed, the former Suits actress was spotted at a star-studded event with her longtime friend Bobbi Brown and designer Misha Nonoo, which took place in the Hamptons on Friday.

Moreover, the Spanx founder Sara Blakely and millionaire IT Cosmetics co-founder Jamie Kern Lima were also seen rubbing shoulders with the Duchess at the summit.

Notably, Jamie Kern Lima shared a delightful picture with Meghan and showered her with praises for being a wonderful friend.

She wrote, "Thank you so much @amygriffin @g9_ventures for the honor of speaking at and being part of such an incredible experience!"

"What a gift to share the room with so many friends and incredible women who are forces for good, business, entrepreneurship, health, healing, leadership, and love in this world!"



It is pertinent to mention that Meghan's appearance came before the royal family's summer break to which Prince Harry and his wife were reportedly not invited.