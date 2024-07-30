Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively reveal ‘realistic’ parenting approach

Ryan Reynolds, a father of four, shared his parenting philosophy on Amanda Hirsch's podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat.

He advised, "embrace the chaos" as he and his wife Blake Lively navigate life with their children.

The Deadpool and Wolverine star humorously acknowledged that with four kids, "nothing's going to be tidy ever again." However, he added, "it will, though, when they all leave the house."

Lively, he continued, “always says, ‘They're all under our roof right now. The whole family's under our roof right now. We have them all.’ And that is a fleeting thing. Not an infinite resource, you know?”

With this remark, the actor who got married to It Ends With Us star in 2012, are actually grateful for this blessing in their life.

“It does get to you,” he said of parenting. “And it's okay to be like, ‘F***, I am dying.’ Because that's gonna happen every other day.”

Reynolds noted that one of the difficulties of having four young children is that many of them "can't even go to sleep unless they're in our bed," highlighting the common challenge of bedtime routines and co-sleeping.

But as much as he “would love to spread out and fall asleep normally again,” the If star said the advice he’s keeping in mind is embracing that chaos while it lasts.

“Just say, ‘Think about what you would give in 40 years or 30 years to come back and enjoy this one moment.’”