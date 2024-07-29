Jon M. Chu recalls his working experience with Justin Bieber for Never Say Never movie

Jon M. Chu opens up about working with Justin Bieber in his new memoir

Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu has recently shared his thoughts on working with Justin Bieber for Never Say Never concert movie.



In his new memoir, Viewfinder, Jon revealed he was offered by then president of production at Paramount if he was interested in making a 3D movie, titled Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, for singer’s upcoming show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

However, the Wicked creator mentioned he reached out to Justin’s former manager Scooter Braun who said at the time, “I don’t think you’re the right filmmaker for this.”

Listening to this comment, Jon recalled he took this movie as a “challenge”.

Jon remembered writing a pitch for Justin and why he believed he was the right choice to be the director.

“Justin represented a new generation, young people pursuing their dreams in a connected world — a world that I was part of and knew well,” adding he shared that the movie should be music documentary, rather than just a concert movie.

“Justin’s story could be a new generation’s Rocky,” as this was singer’s favourite movie.

Jon recounted Scooter’s replied, “Okay. Let’s go.”

Interestingly, Jon’s first meet-up with Justin was an amazing experience, explaining in his book, “I understood why millions of people were obsessed with him. When he looked at you, you felt like the centre of the world.”

Jon noted, “Now and then I’d find Justin alone, without anybody else — online or off. He’d be writing lyrics, slotting them carefully into a different folder for each stop of his tour. Those moments told me he wasn’t just a pop star; he was a real musician.”

The 2011 movie, Jon pointed out that it was a massive success, per Box Office Mojo. Later, Jon and Justin decided to make another concert movie, titled, Justin Bieber: Believe.

Jon wrote, “He wasn't a kid doing homework on the bus anymore. He'd had his first run-in with the law, an argument with a photographer that nearly turned into a fistfight, and enough embarrassing headlines to suggest that bigger problems might lie ahead.”

Reflecting on his relationship with Justin, Jon added, “I'd grown to care for Justin by this point, so I wanted to believe him. I wanted him to have a happy, healthy life and to make his music. I still want that for him.”