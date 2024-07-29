Prince William, Harry seen ignoring each other at huge royal event

Prince Harry and Prince William were caught on camera shunning each other when they came close to each other at a huge royal event.

The two royal brothers were seen in public together for the first time at King Charles' Coronation since the release of Harry's controversial memoir, in which the Duke alleged many of the royals made hi feel 'spare' with their behaviour.

The Duke, who was attending the historic event without wife Meghan Markle, made an awkward "ignore" gesture as he got first glimpse of his eldest brother William at, according to an expert.



However, William also did not bother to have chat with Harry who travelled to the UK from Los Angeles to attend the crowning ceremony of his dad.

It's still believed that the feuding royals have not exchanged any word since the bombshell book, which hit shelves in 2023.

The Duke of Sussex took his seat in the third row for the coronation of his father the King, two rows behind his brother. He was seen chatting to his cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as he entered Westminster Abbey in the drizzling rain.

But as William and Kate proceeded to their seats, Harry caught sight of his brother, and according to body language expert Judi James, he performed an "ignore" gesture.



"Harry performed what looked like an oddly-times act of ignore or attention diversion as his father, brother and sister-in-law walked in a procession in front of him, she told the Mirror.

"Harry was looking up as Charles, William and Kate arrived to walk past but after looking at his father, Harry turned his head to speak to Eduardo again in a very odd way at a crucial point in the ceremony when all eyes and attention were on Charles and William's arrival," according to Judi.



"After much back and forth, Harry said that he would be returning for the King's Coronation but it will only be a fleeting visit. Organisers have been told Harry won't be attending the concert with the rest of the Royal Family, which is a great shame as it will be such a spectacular event."



However, after Harry confirmed to attend the Coronation, King Charles was reportedly delighted despite their rocky bond.