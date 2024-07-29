Nina Dobrev updates fans on knee-snapping injury recovery

Nina Dobrev on knee cap injury

Nina Dobrev claims to be getting better recovering from a knee injury she suffered in May.



The 35-year-old actress from Vampire Diaries "snapped" her knee when she fell off a motorcycle, breaking a portion of her knee joint and rupturing her meniscus and ACL.

Dobrev admitted that the healing process "sucks," but she also mentioned that it made her slow down and accept assistance from her friends and family.

“I’m not gonna sugar coat it. Sometimes the universe sends you a message that you don’t really want to hear. In my case, the universe wasn’t not asking … it was telling me to slow down,” she wrote on Sunday July 28.

“This has been an especially challenging time. Being immobile and having to be so dependent on others hasn’t been easy. Asking for help is even harder, but I haven’t had a choice. My community of friends have really shown up for me in such a beautiful way.”

Dobrev said her injury and the long recovery encouraged her to move past a fear of asking for help.

“I had a lot of anxiety when I first got injured, because I didn’t want to ‘bother’ people or be an inconvenience. I’ve been really struggling with the loud voices in my head that keep saying ‘you’re a burden.’ I have some work to do still in therapy,” she shared.

“I’m learning that community is important. We can’t do everything all alone.”