Ben Affleck’s divorce rumors heat up after buying massive mansion

Ben Affleck's $68M home sits unsold.

Ben Affleck is starting fresh with a lavish new property in L.A., closing on a stunning $20.5 million estate in the Pacific Palisades.

This multi-million dollar mansion boasts 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and a host of luxurious features including a media room, guest house, and expansive living areas.

The purchase comes amidst mounting speculation about the future of Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

Sources according to TMZ reveal that the couple quietly attempted to sell their Beverly Hills home earlier this summer, initially listing it at $68 million.

Having bought the property for around $61 million just last year, and factoring in renovations, taxes, and commissions, they’re likely to break even if they’re lucky.

With Affleck having recently vacated the Beverly Hills estate while Lopez was in Europe, and with Lopez actively searching for her own new home, it’s clear that this high-profile marriage—just two years old—is on the brink of dissolution.