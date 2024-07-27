Prince Harry's new documentary drama slammed as 'National Soap Opera'

Prince Harry links Tabloid wars directly to family estrangement.

The Duke of Sussex's latest ITV documentary, Tabloids on Trial, has been described as part of a "national soap opera" by a leading royal expert.

During the interview, Harry discussed his turbulent relationship with the British press, suggesting that media coverage played a significant role in the rift within his family.

He framed the battle with the media as a form of "service" to the public.

Royal commentator Richard Palmer weighed in on the drama, noting, "While the royal family has a crucial constitutional role, their story often unfolds like a national soap opera.

Every member has faced their moments in the spotlight—both favorable and unfavorable." Palmer added that while there is some sympathy for Harry’s position, the royal family sees little value in escalating conflicts with the national press.

"The Royal Family needs the media as much as the media needs the Royal Family." This insight comes as the commentator contrasts the approaches of Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, in managing their public images.

The expert observed a stark difference in how the two brothers handle media interactions.

While Harry has been more direct and confrontational in his approach, William is known for his more strategic and controlled handling of the press.

"William tends to manage the narrative with a more sophisticated, albeit assertive, style," the expert explained.

"He can be quite aggressive but does so in a way that is more polished compared to Harry's approach."

Harry has asserted that his fierce battle against British tabloids is a "central piece" of the discord between him and his family.

The strained relationship between Harry and the royals has been evident since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, relocated to the U.S. in January 2020 and participated in several explosive interviews about their royal experiences.

During the interview, journalist Becca Barry pressed him on the impact of his media struggle on his family dynamics.

When asked how much his fight against the tabloids had contributed to the rift, Harry responded, "It is certainly a central piece to it."