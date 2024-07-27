Justin Bieber, Hailey share sweet pregnancy moments

Justin Bieber shared an adorable Instagram post on Friday, showcasing heartwarming moments with his pregnant wife Hailey.



The photos feature Justin cuddling and resting his head on Hailey's lap, showcasing her growing baby bump.

The expectant couple, who are having their first child together, also shared playful and intimate moments, including a cheeky photo showing them both giving the camera a lighthearted middle finger gesture.

In additional photos shared by the Yummy Yummy singer, he and Hailey can be seen enjoying romantic moments together.

One image captures them standing on a deck overlooking the ocean, surrounded by palm trees and a swimming pool, with their faces inches apart as if about to share a kiss.

Another photo shows the happy couple sitting together outdoors, with Hailey tenderly cradling her baby bump while wearing a colourful outfit consisting of a yellow and green knitted top, striped shorts, and a green Ralph Lauren cap.

The Baby crooner complements his look with green sunglasses and a khaki Balenciaga cap, adding to their relaxed and joyful atmosphere.

In a final photo, the couple shared a playful selfie, with Justin flashing a bright smile and Hailey striking a pouty pose.

In a subsequent post, Justin shared additional photos from the same location, including a sweet joint selfie where Hailey leans her head on Justin's shoulder, and they both beam with happiness.