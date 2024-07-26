King Charles receives bad news from Montecito

King Charles is expected to receive sad news from Montecito as his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle are set to drop "another bomb" on the royal family.

As the Duke of Sussex revealed that he would not be bringing back his wife and children to the UK in a bombshell new documentary, royal commentator Tom Bower told The Sun that the former Suits actress could follow in the footsteps of her husband as she is planning to pen her autobiography.

The senior royal author said, "The future for the Sussexes is pretty grim... I think they're on a permanent decline."

He added, "But whenever they need money, whenever they need publicity to stoke their reputation, they will drop another bomb."

Speaking of the Duchess of Sussex's possible memoir, he said, "We're still waiting for Meghan's own autobiography, which I'm sure she's penning - she's a good writer, and it will be filled with vitriol and filled with lies."

Tom claimed that Meghan will not "tell the truth because she wants a sensational headline." He continued, "That is the ultimate weapon she can deploy."

It is pertinent to mention that Harry and Meghan, who stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020, have often made it to the negative headlines due to their controversial moves against the senior royal figures.