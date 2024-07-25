Prince Harry blasted for blaming others

Prince Harry flayed for playing victim card again

Prince Harry has been slammed over his alleged narrative to blame others for his own actions.

A royal expert has lashed out at the Duke for taking "no accountability" for his actions, claiming Harry is now "dealing with the consequences."

Royal commentator Peter Barnes made the comments after Harry's appearance in a new documentary by ITV named "Tabloids On Trial", airing on Thursday.

Commenting on Harry's claims, Barnes said: "The thing that really annoys me about Prince Harry is he kind of refuses to take any accountability for his role in all of this situation."



The commentator, in conversation with GB News, added: "My mother wasn't paranoid!' Harry takes swipe at William's view on Diana. It always seems to be somebody else's fault. And I find that very problematic in a behavioral way.

"At first everyone was always like, oh, it's Meghan who is leading the charge on this stuff. I think Prince Harry was a willing volunteer in this from day one. I think he's now dealing with the consequences of his actions. And I don't think he knows how to deal with this."

In a preview clip from the documentary, King Charles younger son Harry accused tabloids of widening gap between him and the royal family, saying: "It's certainly a central piece to it. It is a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press."



Barnes said: "I think this interview is going say I might have messed up in court a couple of times, but I've still got a point and it kind of saving face interview, "



He later added: "He looks very sad these days. Don't you think that about him now?



"I think he looks a bit haunted. I look at him from when he was in the army to look at him now. And I don't see the same person if I'm being brutally honest."

In the documentary, Meghan Markle's husband Harry also discussed the High Court case against Mirror Group Newspapers.