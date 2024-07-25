Glen Powell teases major update on ‘Top Gun 3’ release date

Glen Powell portrayed Jake ‘Hangman’ Seresin in 2022's ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Glen Powell will soon be donning his aviator shades again, confirming his involvement in Top Gun 3.

The 35-year-old actor, who soared to stardom following his role as Jake "Hangman" Seresin in 2022's Top Gun: Maverick, shared the exciting news during a recent interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

During the chat with his Twisters co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones, the pair were asked which project might be released first: a continuation of Edgar-Jones' hit Hulu series Normal People or Top Gun 3 with Powell.

“I mean, I have a date,” Powell revealed, sparking immediate curiosity from Edgar-Jones. “Top Gun?” she asked, to which Powell confirmed, implying the project’s start date.

But when pressed for more details, Powell remained tight-lipped.

“Absolutely not,” he said, declining to share any secrets about the film. Even further probing from host Josh Horowitz was met with, “Uh, Josh, we should go to the next question.”

Rumors of a third Top Gun film first surfaced in January 2024, with Variety reporting that Ehren Kruger, who co-wrote Maverick, would pen the script, and Paramount was hopeful that director Joseph Kosinski would return.

In an earlier interview with Variety, Powell mentioned receiving a flood of confused messages once news of Top Gun 3 broke.

“People looked at me like I knew what was going on,” he said. “There is going to be some fun stuff being announced soon…but it was confidential to me. I talk to Kosinski, [Tom] Cruise, and Jerry [Bruckheimer] all the time. There is stuff happening and it sounds very exciting. I don’t know when I’ll be going back… I’m sure there is a jet waiting for me sometime in the future.”